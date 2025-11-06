Kunal Nayyar won’t rule out a Big Bang Theory reunion but says it’s too soon. Photo / Getty Images

Kunal Nayyar won’t rule out a Big Bang Theory reunion – but believes it’s too soon for the show to return.

The British-Indian actor played astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali on the long-running CBS sitcom, which also starred Johnny Galecki as Leonard Hofstadter, Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper, Kaley Cuoco as Penny and Simon Helberg as Howard Wolowitz.

The popular comedy – which celebrated nerd culture and science – ran for 12 seasons and 279 episodes from 2007 to 2019, and although there is a huge clamour for the characters to return, Nayyar thinks it is just a little too soon for the cast to get back together.

Speaking exclusively to Bang Showbiz at the Christmas lights switch-on at The London Eye on Tuesday night local time, Nayyar said: “We only ended in 2019, so you got to give us a little more time to come back.”

Nayyar’s next role is in festive musical movie Christmas Karma, which is directed by Bend it Like Beckham film-maker Gurinder Chadha.