Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Kunal Nayyar says Big Bang Theory reunion ‘too soon’ after 2019 finale

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Kunal Nayyar won’t rule out a Big Bang Theory reunion but says it’s too soon. Photo / Getty Images

Kunal Nayyar won’t rule out a Big Bang Theory reunion but says it’s too soon. Photo / Getty Images

Kunal Nayyar won’t rule out a Big Bang Theory reunion – but believes it’s too soon for the show to return.

The British-Indian actor played astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali on the long-running CBS sitcom, which also starred Johnny Galecki as Leonard Hofstadter, Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper, Kaley Cuoco as Penny

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save