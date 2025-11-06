Kunal Nayyar won’t rule out a Big Bang Theory reunion but says it’s too soon. Photo / Getty Images
Kunal Nayyar won’t rule out a Big Bang Theory reunion – but believes it’s too soon for the show to return.
The British-Indian actor played astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali on the long-running CBS sitcom, which also starred Johnny Galecki as Leonard Hofstadter, Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper, Kaley Cuoco as Pennyand Simon Helberg as Howard Wolowitz.
The popular comedy – which celebrated nerd culture and science – ran for 12 seasons and 279 episodes from 2007 to 2019, and although there is a huge clamour for the characters to return, Nayyar thinks it is just a little too soon for the cast to get back together.
Speaking exclusively to Bang Showbiz at the Christmas lights switch-on at The London Eye on Tuesday night local time, Nayyar said: “We only ended in 2019, so you got to give us a little more time to come back.”
Nayyar’s next role is in festive musical movie Christmas Karma, which is directed by Bend it Like Beckham film-maker Gurinder Chadha.
It is a Bollywood-inspired adaptation of the Charles Dickens 1843 novella A Christmas Carol, and Kunal plays Mr Sood, who is the film’s Ebenezer Scrooge, a role he was initially reluctant to take on because of his age, before Gurinder convinced him he was perfect for the part.
He said: “Gurinder approached me to play Scrooge in this movie, I was like, ‘I think I’m way too young to play this character’. But she really convinced me this character is not about age or anything, it’s about a character that’s gone through pain and showing redemption.”
Christmas Karma celebrates London’s multicultural spirit, and features a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Boy George, Billy Porter, Pixie Lott, and Malkit Singh.
Kunal and his castmates stepped out in London on Tuesday evening to see The London Eye lit up like a red and green Christmas wreath to mark the start of the festive season.
The switch-on – held in collaboration with Visit London and True Brit Entertainment – was accompanied by a Bhangra band who feature in Christmas Karma, which is being released by True Brit Entertainment in UK and Irish cinemas on November 14.
Robin Goodchild, senior general manager at The London Eye, said: “The London Eye has always been a symbol of celebration and togetherness, and transforming it into a glowing Christmas wreath is the perfect way to mark the start of London’s festive season. We’re thrilled to partner with Visit London and the team behind Christmas Karma to showcase the city’s vibrant, diverse spirit in such a joyful way.”