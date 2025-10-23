Kristen Bell and Adam Brody star in Nobody Wants This. Photo / @netflix via X.

Kristen Bell on ‘Nobody Wants This’: Why she pushed back on her role

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody star in Nobody Wants This. Photo / @netflix via X.

US actress Kristen Bell has claimed she “pushed back” constantly about her Nobody Wants This character.

The 45-year-old star plays sex and dating podcast host Joanne Williams in the Netflix hit, and she has admitted during the first season she struggled with the vagueness of the scripts and how her character was written, as she tried to get used to the tone of the show.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: “I pushed back with constant questioning because I didn’t have the same hooks into the emotional math of my character that I’m used to having.

“And now I see how much ambiguity there is in real life, and I see what Erin was doing – but there were times where I’d just roll my eyes at her and be like, ‘Ugh, you don’t understand’.”

Bell, who stars opposite Adam Brody as rabbi Noah Roklov as their characters form an unexpected relationship, changed her mind once she watched the full series, and saw the reaction from the public.