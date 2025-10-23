She explained: “Once I saw the show, and to be honest, once I saw people seeing the show, because proof is in the pudding, I was like, ‘Oh wow, this girl is writing about what happens to your neighbour or your girlfriend’.
“So it wasn’t just because of the success of the show that the second season got easier; it was because Erin [Foster, creator] and I finally saw each other.”
For Foster, Nobody Wants This is her first project as a creator and showrunner, and she admitted while people involved all had their own visions, she was fighting her own corner.
She said: “There were a lot of different visions. I just kept saying, ‘Guys, please trust me’.”
Bell insisted the show will put Foster in an elite group with the likes of Tim Burton and Wes Anderson for her own distinct style.
She said: “Now, if you ask me, I’d say, ‘I believe Erin Foster will become a reference point in TV and film meetings going forward’.
“People will say, ‘Oh, it’s Tim Burton-esque. It’s Wes Anderson-esque. It’s Erin Foster-esque.’ I just wasn’t adept enough in season one to realise it.”