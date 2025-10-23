Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Kristen Bell on ‘Nobody Wants This’: Why she pushed back on her role

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody star in Nobody Wants This. Photo / @netflix via X.

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody star in Nobody Wants This. Photo / @netflix via X.

US actress Kristen Bell has claimed she “pushed back” constantly about her Nobody Wants This character.

The 45-year-old star plays sex and dating podcast host Joanne Williams in the Netflix hit, and she has admitted during the first season she struggled with the vagueness of the scripts and how her

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save