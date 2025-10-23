Now, an insider has lifted the lid on the pair’s marriage, and revealed that the couple aren’t as united behind the scenes as they appear to be on social media.

“Kristen and Dax are both pretty volatile people and can blow up over the smallest issues,” an insider told the Daily Mail.

The source claimed that their fights can be so big that they sometimes “don’t talk for days” despite living together with their children.

“They keep their kids in the dark about their arguments,” the source said.

“Her humour can go dark and sometimes be funny. But then she is also oblivious to people’s feelings and will say anything at any time,” the insider continued.

“The post was funny to her and Dax, but she didn’t realise the backlash that was coming. It was tone deaf, but at the end of the day, the people that know Kristen know that is the person she is.”

Bell, 45, and Shepard, 50, first met at a dinner party held for Forgetting Sarah Marshall producer Shauna Robertson in 2007 and were engaged by 2010 with their first child, daughter Lincoln, born in 2013.

The pair married shortly after the birth and welcomed their second daughter, Delta, at the end of 2014.

From the moment they went public with their romance, the pair have always maintained an honest connection with their fans, sharing their ups and downs personally and as a couple often – including struggles with substance abuse and mental health.

Back in 2019, Shepard hinted at his relationship with Bell being far from smooth sailing.

“We definitely had to work really hard at being a couple because we’re both incredibly, painfully stubborn, and we’re pretty much opposites,” he told People.

“I was like, ‘That’s the best personality I’ve ever seen on a woman. I need to be around it. I want to be around it when I’m 80, but how?’”

