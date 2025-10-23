“This is NOT the same person, Kris honey what tricks are you trying to pull?” one person asked.

“Who knew facelifts dropped THAT fast, that was quick,” a second said.

“Kris looks beautiful for her age. It makes me sad she feels the need to FaceTune her pics. Like she’s a grandma …” a third wrote.

While one more said: “That facelift didn’t last long at all.”

Jenner’s face looks markedly different compared to her Instagram snaps. Photo / Getty Images

Jenner has wowed fans on social media with her pictures. Photo / Instagram

Jenner has been mistaken for one of her daughters numerous times on social media, despite the big age difference.

When she first emerged with her new facelift, many fans speculated if Jenner got “the Lindsay Lohan treatment”, whereby the actress was recently accused of going under the knife to repair many years of hard partying.

“She definitely saw Lindsay Lohan’s surgeon!! That facelift did her some good justice,” wrote one follower, while another said, “The new facelift is slaying!”

Meanwhile, she previously had her neck lift documented on a past episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Of getting tweaks, Jenner advised viewers to “do what makes you feel good” and to use a “trusted” physician.

“You can’t do something because someone else wants you to do it, and then you have to do great research on the doctor that you choose,” she said on the show.

