The Kardashian matriarch, 67, has been mocked over her latest Instagram post, which shows her looking impossibly perfect. Photos / Instagram and Getty Images

Kris Jenner’s most recent Instagram post has caused some chatter in the social media sphere, with the Kardashian matriarch being called out for her “ridiculous” editing.

The so-called “momager”, 67, was tagged by makeup artist Samer Khouzami in a clip shared on her social media showing Jenner post-glam session.

The reality TV star posed and smiled for the camera, however it was evident that the video had been heavily edited with the grandmother of 12 showing off sparkling eyes and blurred, wrinkle-free skin.

“Is this AI,” one follower joked. “Please post an unfiltered photo so we can see her true beauty,” another begged.

A third person wrote, “What the hell is happening.”

“Embrace your age. This filter is ridiculous,” another added.

This isn’t the first time the Kardashian clan have been embroiled in a Photoshop controversy.

Earlier this year, Khloe Kardashian, 39, deleted a series of snaps after her followers pointed out an editing mishap: her leg was warped.

And in October last year, the Good American founder was roasted for a picture she posted of herself wearing a skin-tight black pantsuit, which showed the Kardashian with a perky bum, abnormally-skinny waist and strange-looking arm.

Khloe claimed that she had “never even posted this photo” in a defensive post on Twitter, now called X.

Khloé Kardashian has deleted an Instagram post after fans noticed a Photoshop fail. pic.twitter.com/Gm3CAyWw4b — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 13, 2023

“Maybe my glam did but I didn’t. Also I mean … The bent lines in the back lol please,” she added.

Her sister, Kim Kardashian, 42, was also recently accused of editing her pictures in order to make her trapezius muscle seem smaller.

An observant social media user pointed out that the Skims founder had appeared to edit out the trapezius muscle around her neck and shoulders in a post promoting her latest collaboration with Beats by Dre.

“Kim K is notorious for Photoshopping out her traps,” the TikToker, Caroline, revealed in the clip. “Why? I don’t know, maybe it makes her neck look smaller?”

To uncover the alleged edit job, Caroline reverse-Photoshopped the picture to reveal the reduction in Kim’s muscles as well as the distortion in the pool water in the background.

However, one of the most infamous Photoshop fails was when Kim confessed last year to editing Khloe’s daughter True onto the body of Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi in a snap captured at Disneyland.

The infamous Disneyland picture edited by Kim Kardashian. Photo / Instagram

“The original [Disneyland] pics were Stormi!” Kim revealed. “However I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said she wasn’t really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that!

“But it wasn’t going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly.”



