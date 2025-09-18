Kiwi actor K.J. Apa was the lead on the popular CW teen show Riverdale.

KJ Apa’s Riverdale co-star has denied stories of cast hook-ups after the Kiwi actor claimed he lost his virginity while working on the set of the show.

Madelaine Petsch, who played Cheryl Blossom, addressed the speculation while appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast on September 17.

She told host Alex Cooper she wanted to “set the record straight” after Apa’s earlier remarks, according to Page Six.

“Recently, an article came out saying that we all f**ked each other on the show. I did not touch a single person on that show with a 10-foot pole.

“I don’t claim that s**t at all. I don’t mix business and pleasure like that. I’ve never hooked up with a co-star.”