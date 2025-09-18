He added that first few years he starred on the show. “I was a proud Christan boy. I was.”
Although Apa was never linked romantically to his Riverdale colleagues during the show’s seven-season run, he said teen dramas naturally generated “a lot of drama” because of the close quarters and emotional intensity.
Petsch revealed her co-star, former Disney actor Cole Sprouse, had once warned her not to become involved with other actors on the show.
Sprouse, who starred in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, dated fellow castmate Lili Reinhart for nearly three years while the pair played love interests on Riverdale.
In his own Call Her Daddy interview, Sprouse admitted working together after their break-up was tough.
“I know we both did a lot of damage to each other, and that we’re good friends now, which is awesome”, he said, before later adding: “In very many ways, all the cliches about dating someone you work with are very true.”