Kiwi trapper Shay Williamson wins Alone: Australia, claims $270,000 prize after 76 days

Mitchell Hageman
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Shay Williamson (left) after surviving 76 days in the Tasmanian wilderness. He is with his partner Abby who broke the news to him that he had won.

After 76 days in the brutal Tasmanian wilderness, Eastern Bay of Plenty trapper Shay Williamson is now A$250,000 ($270,000) richer, claiming the coveted title of being the first Kiwi to win Alone: Australia.

Reflecting on his journey, he tells Mitchell Hageman about what kept him motivated when the going got

