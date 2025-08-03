Kiwi star Sir Sam Neill wins Logie Award for best actor but isn’t there to receive award

Sir Sam Neill won his third Logie award last night.

One of New Zealand’s greatest actors, Sir Sam Neill, won his third Logie at last night’s television awards in Australia, but he wasn’t there to receive it.

The Jurassic Park and Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor won the Silver Logie for Best Lead Actor in a Drama for his performance as defence lawyer Brett Colby in legal drama The Twelve.

The show first hit screens in 2022, its second season was released last year and its third is scheduled to air this month.

Neill has previously won Most Outstanding Actor (2005) and Most Popular Actor (2023) at the prestigious Australian television awards.

Neill wasn’t the only Kiwi to win an award last night with comedian Guy Montgomery taking home the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent for his show Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee.