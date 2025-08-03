He underwent chemotherapy treatment, however that began to fail and he chose to start taking a new chemotherapy drug which he will receive monthly for the rest of his life, he told the Guardian in 2023.
“I’m not afraid to die but it would annoy me,” he said.
“Because I’d really like another decade or two, you know? We’ve built all these lovely terraces, we’ve got these olive trees and cypresses, and I want to be around to see it all mature. And I’ve got my lovely little grandchildren. I want to see them get big.
“But as for the dying? I couldn’t care less.”
He told Australian Story in 2023 that he is “prepared” for the reality that the experimental drug will cease to be effective at some point.
“I know I’ve got it,” he said of his cancer, “but I’m not really interested in it. It’s out of my control. If you can’t control it, don’t get into it.”
Speaking on ABC’s The Assembly last year, the-77-year-old, who is in remission, said his ongoing treatment is “brutal” but he’s grateful for receiving it.