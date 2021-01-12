Kiwi radio host PJ Harding reveals details of 'amazing' proposal

The radio host shared details of the proposal on air. Photo / Supplied

Kiwi-born Melbourne radio host Polly Harding, known as PJ, recently announced her engagement on Instagram.

And she's now revealed details of how the proposal went down in New Zealand on the Jase and PJ breakfast show on KIIS 101.1 which she co-hosts, reports the Daily Mail.

PJ revealed that her boyfriend of over two years, known only as "BJ" to listeners, didn't even have the chance to pop the question before she interrupted as he pulled the ring out of his pocket and fired a "million questions" at him.

"I was back in New Zealand. I had no idea and I was completely surprised. I did spy a text message on his phone a couple of days beforehand that he had sent to a jewellery store but I thought that was about a Christmas present," she said.

"I had also noticed two bottles of Moet hidden and wondered why we had them … When he asked me to go for a walk on the beach, I thought that was weird.

"Then I noticed he had something in his pocket and I launched into a million questions: 'What's in your pocket?', 'What have you got there?' [I was] wrestling him on the beach, jumping about … the poor guy."

Then BJ, who'd planned the moment for six months, pulled out a mussel shell holding "the most divine ring".

PJ revealed she "said yes straight away.

"BJ didn't even get to ask the sentence, 'Will you marry me?'

"It was a really amazing day. We were joined by family afterwards and enjoyed the champagne! BJ had been planning the proposal for over six months, which is very special."

She was back on air on Monday after flying back to Melbourne from New Zealand over the weekend. The couple had spent their holidays in her home country, where BJ proposed on December 22.

The pair have yet to announce a wedding date.