A source told the publication “it all happened very quickly”, with reports suggesting the couple have not been seen together for some time.
Fowler and Dalah lived in New York together, where he has franchised his Australian-based salad chain.
They have two children, Dylan Amah, 3, and Zeke Atlas, 1.
Dalah proposed to Fowler during a Tiffany & Co photoshoot in 2022. The couple had been together two years prior to the engagement.
She told Vogue Australia that the big moment came as a surprise.
“He hinted he thought it could be a cool idea to propose on this job, but we laughed it off as he hadn’t organised anything.”
The couple’s 2023 wedding in the New South Wales countryside was a star-studded event, attended by icons of the Australasian fashion and food scenes.
The bridesmaids were dressed in gowns from local brand Paris Georgia.
The daughter of golfer Peter Fowler started modelling when she was 15.
She attended Auckland’s Diocesan School for Girls before moving overseas, where she has walked for major fashion houses Miu Miu, Balmain, and Chanel.