Georgia Fowler and Stella Maxwell storm the stage in Shanghai

Kiwi model Georgia Fowler has split from her businessman husband after tying the knot just two years ago.

Fowler, who is the inspiration for Harry Styles’ song Kiwi, married Fishbowl founder Nathan Dalah in 2023.

She was the presenter for the Kiwi edition of Project Runway and is the New Zealand ambassador for Moët & Chandon.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the pair have been separated for several months.

The news follows recent social media posts where the former Victoria’s Secret model seemed to be missing her wedding ring.