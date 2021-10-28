Kiwi actor KJ Apa sparks wedding rumours, drinks 'wife's' breast milk

The actor's latest post has fans wondering whether he has put a ring on it. Photo / Supplied

Did KJ Apa get married? The New Zealand actor has sparked rumours that he has tied the knot with girlfriend Clara Berry.

The couple have recently welcomed their son Sasha Vai Keneti Apa and the actor has been documenting life as a new dad on his social media.

Over the weekend, the couple and their son were at a cafe with friends when Apa posted a funny video of himself adding Berry's breast milk to his coffee.

The Riverdale star grabs his son's bottle and drops a bit of breast milk into his black coffee, before thanking Berry in French.

He then turns to the camera for a "cheers" with his cup, knocking his phone down before finishing the video.

While the short video is an entertaining watch, it was the caption that really raised eyebrows.

"My wife is a milk machine and I love it," he wrote.

Berry commented on the post, writing that she is "happy to feed [her] family".

Fans wondered whether "wife" is just a word he uses to refer to his partner or whether there have been some nuptials they have not told the public about.

"You got married and you didn't tell me??" wrote one person.

"Is wife used endearingly here or did he get married?" another fan asked.