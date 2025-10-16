Frehley left the band in 1982 before rejoining for a reunion tour in 1996.
He then stayed with KISS until 2002.
During his absence from the rock outfit, he formed his own band, Frehley’s Comet and released solo music.
Last month, Frehley had to cancel shows after a fall in his studio.
A September 25 post on the guitarist’s official Instagram account said that he had a fall which resulted in a trip to hospital.
“He is fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time.”
As a result of the incident, a performance had to be cancelled, it said.
Last week an update on the same account said: “Due to some ongoing medical issues, Ace has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of his 2025 dates”.
Sources have told TMZ that Frehley, 74, suffered a brain bleed when he fell in his studio, which forced him to cancel the remaining shows of his tour.
TMZ reported that the star has been on a ventilator “for some time,” but his health has not improved.