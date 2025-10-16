Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

KISS guitarist Ace Frehley dies aged 74 after ‘ongoing medical issues’

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

KISS founding member Ace Frehley has died aged 74. Photo / Getty Images

KISS founding member Ace Frehley has died aged 74. Photo / Getty Images

KISS founding member and lead guitarist Ace Frehley has died aged 74.

In a statement reported in United States media, his family said they were “completely devastated and heartbroken”.

“In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save