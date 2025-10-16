KISS founding member Ace Frehley has died aged 74. Photo / Getty Images

KISS founding member and lead guitarist Ace Frehley has died aged 74.

In a statement reported in United States media, his family said they were “completely devastated and heartbroken”.

“In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth,” the statement said.

Frehley was a founding member of KISS alongside band members Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss.

The band skyrocketed to success in the 1970s with hits such as Rock and Roll All Nite and I Was Made for Lovin’ You.