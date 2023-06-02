On Palace Confidential, Richard Kay says he thinks King Charles is convinced that problems with Harry and Meghan will ease and that the King will be very reluctant to force an issue. Photo / Getty Images

On Palace Confidential, Richard Kay says he thinks King Charles is convinced that problems with Harry and Meghan will ease and that the King will be very reluctant to force an issue. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles and Prince Harry’s relationship is reportedly “infinitely worse” than it was prior to the coronation, says Richard Kay.

Daily Mail’s editor-at-large revealed on the latest episode of Palace Confidential that the King is taking a leaf out of his mother’s book by remaining silent regarding the feuds within the royal family.

Chatting to Jo Elvin, Kay said: “In the last few months Harry has set about his brother William and sister-in-law Kate, but also Camilla and that is a no-go for Charles.”

Kay went on to say that Charles would have been “deeply upset that his beloved son could attack his beloved wife”.

In the prince’s memoir Spare, Harry described his stepmother, Queen Camilla, as “dangerous” and a “villain”, who “left bodies in the street” in order to change the public’s ill perception of her.

Harry revealed in the book: “I have complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar.”

Britain's Queen Camilla poses for a photo in The Green Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace, London. The Queen is wearing Queen Mary's Crown and Robe of Estate. Photo / AP

The editor spoke on the high tensions between father and son, saying “[Charles] seems to be adopting the Queen’s strategy of doing nothing – and letting time be the healer.

“I think he is convinced that over time, things will resolve themselves.

“He will be very reluctant to force an issue, he’ll be reluctant to take their titles away.

“I fear that what this means, in the short term, they’ll be more bad news for him down the line.”

Prince Harry attended his father and Camilla’s coronation on May 6 - which was the same day as his son Archie’s birthday. However, he left immediately after the ceremony to get back to his home in California.

Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Mike Tindall and Prince Harry, James Mountbatten-Windsor, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Richard, Birgitte, Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Edward and Sophie attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

Later on in the episode, Kay and Elvin discuss Harry and Meghan’s “near-catastrophic” car chase in New York a few weeks earlier.

Elvin said: “It’s interesting isn’t it that even all these years on, Diana’s name still does sometimes cast a long shadow.

“And it was recently invoked in the coverage of Harry and Megan’s so-called near catastrophic paparazzi car chase.”

Kay then added: “I think a lot of people would have had their hearts in their mouths when that statement emerged from New York and the talk of a near-catastrophic car chase because instantly it switches us back to 1997, and the tragedy of Diana’s death.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex are seen on May 16. Photo / Getty Images

“Nobody, nobody wants that. The paparazzi don’t want it and the royal family certainly don’t - none of us do.

“And there really has to be some meaningful way where the couple - I’m talking about Harry and Megan - are able to go about their lives without generating the kind of frenzy that at times apparently took hold last week in New York.

“Quite how accurate the detail is, we’re still not entirely sure. There is definitely one of those ‘recollections may vary’ issues surrounding some of the facts.”

Kay also addressed the differences in duties between the Prince and Princess of Wales and the King, alleging that the Waleses were ”concentrating on being parents”.

Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh, from left, Princess Charlotte, Kate Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, Prince William and Prince George, right, greet the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London, Saturday, May 6. Photo / AP

“Charles was never like that, he always put royal matters first and central, as did the Queen,” Kay says.

“And there was some cost in all that. There is a great deal of hope and expectation on William and Kate’s shoulders.

“They are undoubtedly the future, as are their children, and the best and most rounded upbringing they have has to be good for the long term welfare of the monarchy.

“But that does put pressure on the others because if William and Kate can’t pick up the extra work that’s required, who is?”







