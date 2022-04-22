Kim Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live in October last year and reveals one joke was so savage it had to be cut. Photo / Getty Images

No one was safe during Kim Kardashian's headline-grabbing Saturday Night Live monologue, in which she roasted herself, Kanye West and her mother Kris Jenner.

But the 41-year-old billionaire was forced to cut one particularly savage joke about her sister, Khloe Kardashian, and her on-again-off-again cheating ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians reality show on Disney+, we saw the reality TV star sitting down with US comedian Amy Schumer to run through the jokes she'd written for her opening monologue.

"Oh, Khloe, you have the biggest heart," Kardashian began her joke. "It's so big it has room for Tristan and all of his side pieces."

A stunned Schumer said, "Oh s***."

The mother of four ended up nixing the joke during her October appearance on SNL, though she didn't explain why.

The Kardashians episode was filmed two months before the most recent Thompson scandal, in which it was revealed he had fathered a child with Instagram model, Maralee Nichols, who was conceived in March last year when he was still dating Khloe, whom he shares 4-year-old daughter True with.

But reports Thompson was the father didn't emerge until December, just a few short weeks before Nichols gave birth to a baby boy.

The NBA star denied he was the father at the time, though he eventually was forced to admit it in early January after a DNA test provided the truth.

The fallout of the revelation is expected to air in upcoming episodes of the new reality series, though fans got a sneak peek of Thompson's guilty conscience in the debut episode – which was filmed in October and dropped last week.

The famous family were seen having a family barbecue, when the Skim's founder's six-year-old son Saint West showed his mother a photo he found of her on the online gaming platform, Roblox.

The photo was prompting players to click on a link to watch unreleased footage of the star's infamous sex tape with Ray J from 2007.

A panicked Kardashian yelled, "Khloe, will you look at this!", as eagle-eyed fans noticed Thompson in the background appearing to be in a state of panic.

When Kim was showing Khloe the iPad with Saint’s game you could see Tristan 100% thought he got caught for the 88th time #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/ZNTfvT1gnA — Brooke (@broooookieeeeee) April 15, 2022

Tristan’s face when Kim called Khloe to show her what’s on the iPad 😂 #Kardashians pic.twitter.com/XeneKS2G9N — tipsydrunk (@tipsydrunk_) April 15, 2022

Elsewhere in the episode, which was filmed in October, Thompson was seen pleading with his former girlfriend for them to reignite their relationship after they broke off their three-month-long engagement in June when an Instagram model named Sydney Chase emerged claiming they had slept together.

"You know how I feel about you, you know I want us to get back together and build our family and hopefully be able to expand that family," he is seen saying to her.

The Good American owner, who had no idea a heavily pregnant Nichols existed at this point, then tells a piece-to-camera: "Everyday he tries to show me and prove to me he's a different person and I should have faith and trust him."

In recent media interviews, she revealed it was her sister, Kim who broke the news to her in December that Thompson had been hit with Nichols' paternity suit.

Speaking to USA Today, the star admitted "it was hard" to learn the news of Thompson's infidelity.

Thompson has cheated on the reality star multiple times, including when he was caught making out with a woman before the couple were about to welcome True back in 2018.

It is understood the pair have broken up for good.