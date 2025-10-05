Commenters quickly spotted the hairstyle’s similarity to Kris Jenner’s signature short locks, pointing out the resemblance between mother and daughter.

Kim Kardashian attended fashion house Maison Margiela's October 4 runway show. Photo / Lyvans Boolaky

“Momager” Jenner hilariously responded to the comparisons by commenting with a gif of herself on Kardashian’s post.

The 69-year-old has herself been at the centre of conversation around her appearance after confirming she had gotten a facelift – her second in 15 years.

Jenner told Vogue Arabia she went under the knife again because it was “time for a refresh”.

Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner is infamous for her cropped pixie hairstyle. Photo / Taylor Hill

“I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy”, she said.

“Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself.”

Kardashian was last in Paris to testify against the gang of men who robbed her at gunpoint nearly a decade ago, France 24 reports.

In 2016, she was set to attend Paris Fashion Week before the group of men bypassed her security and got in to her Hôtel de Pourtalès suite.

Eight people were convicted for their role in the US$10 million ($17m) heist in May.

The BBC reports Kardashian told the court her testimony was about her “closure”.

“It was terrifying and life changing and I don’t wish that kind of terror on anyone - to think you could be killed or raped - I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy.”