Kim's big trip down-under was nothing more than a publicity stunt devised by a Cairns cafe. Photo / Instagram @kimkardashian

Kim's big trip down-under was nothing more than a publicity stunt devised by a Cairns cafe. Photo / Instagram @kimkardashian

Reports that reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her comedian boyfriend Pete Davidson have been spotted in Far North Queensland were nothing more than a hoax by local cafe workers, it's been reported.

The workers claimed in an interview published by the ABC in Australia that the mega-famous couple had dined in their cafe, requesting a private room and demanding they turn in their phones to preserve their privacy.

A big, local celebrity sighting – but it appears it's only half-true (if that).

While Davidson is indeed in Queensland to film the upcoming comedy Wizards!, his very famous girlfriend has not made the jaunt down under, the Daily Mail reports.

Photos of the loved-up pair on a secluded tropical beach that were posted to Kardashian's Instagram account three days ago are reportedly from a recent holiday to Tahiti, and were not taken in Australia as previously reported.

Buzz about Kardashian's apparent visit to Australia started when workers as a Cairns cafe insisted in a media interview that both Davidson and Kardashian had visited.

"They sent their security detail in, and they had a little look at the menu, then asked if we had room for a couple of private guests, who are hoping to take over the inside," Botanica Cafe Bar Kitchen manager Matt Black told the ABC.

"Sure enough, in walked bloody Kimmy K and Pete Davidson," he said.

Black claimed his barista was unaware of who the celebrity couple were but described them as "super cool and respectful".

"We had to put our phones out on the counter," he said.

Kim Kardashian on a recent holiday in Tahiti - NOT Queensland. Photo / Instagram @kimkardashian

Botanica Cafe Bar Kitchen posted this Instagram story showing journalists reporting from in front of their cafe today. Photo / Instagram @botanicaedgehill

Soon enough, other outlets – including news.com.au – picked up the report of this rare Kim K Aussie sighting.

But other on-the-ground sightings only mentioned Davidson, who was seen at a Timezone games arcade in Cairns later the same evening.

At Timezone, according to the Cairns Post, Davidson "mingled with other patrons who took their chance to pose up with the comedian, but was mostly left alone by staff members".

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Davidson's co-stars, were seen arriving at Sydney airport on Wednesday morning, where they were flanked by airport staff and security as they went incognito in caps and face masks.

Bloom, 45, was pictured carrying the couple's one-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, whom he concealed from waiting paparazzi with a baby blanket. Perry, 37, trailed closely behind her fiance, while Bloom's 11-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr, also joined the couple.

The happy couple on a recent Tahiti holiday. Photo / Instagram @kimkardashian

The movie, written by David Michôd, follows the comical exploits of two hapless beach-bar operators, played by Davidson and Franz Rogowski, who run into trouble when they stumble across stolen loot.

It is expected to generate about A$14.7m into the state's economy and create about 100 jobs for Queensland cast and crew, as well as extras work for almost 300 people.

Kardashian, however, appears to be in LA for the time being, after she was photographed there on Wednesday night.

Davidson and Kardashian, 41, began dating after the reality TV sensation's slip with ex-husband Kanye West.

The couple met when the mother of four made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live! in October last year.

During the show, the pair made headlines after they kissed during a skit.

Screen Queensland chief executive Kylie Munnich said securing Wizards! showed that international producers knew there were many benefits to filming in Queensland.

"Queensland is a globally renowned screen production hub. Screen Queensland is continuously pitching our state's locations, studios, skilled screen workforce and valuable incentives," she said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queensland's picture-perfect locations and local film industry lured another big-budget production to spend in the state.

The announcement comes just weeks ahead of the global releases of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, starring Austin Butler, and Netflix's Spiderhead, featuring Chris Hemsworth, which were both filmed on the Gold Coast.