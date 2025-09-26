Kim Kardashian was set up on a blind date by her mum, Kris Jenner, who lied about it being a job interview. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian took her resume along to a blind date.

The Skims founder had been set up with an unnamed guy by her mum Kris Jenner, who is also her manager, but the 69-year-old matriarch had lied to her daughter about the purpose of their meeting.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kim explained Kris had paired her with the “TV executive” at a time when their original reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, was on the air.

Kim said: “She told me it was a job interview, but she told him it was a date.

“And so I pull up and I go and I’m talking about what I want to do and I had a resume on me!