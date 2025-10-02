Kim Kardashian was told a hit had been put out on her life. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian was left “terrified” after someone “extremely close” allegedly “put a hit out” on her life.

The 44-year-old reality star – who has North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and 6-year-old Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West – was stunned to receive a call from her personal private investigators, who believed her life was in danger.

In the trailer for season seven of The Kardashians, Kardashian said: “I got a call from investigators. Someone extremely close to me put a hit out on my life.”

The trailer then cut to the wider family’s reaction, with Kendall Jenner saying in a voiceover: “Everyone’s kind of on edge.”

And later in the trailer, Kylie Jenner claimed: “I heard footsteps walking into my room.”