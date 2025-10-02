The footage then features the sound of sirens and police arriving.
Kardashian admitted in a voiceover: “I’m terrified out of my mind.”
But it seems the situation is now resolved because the promo later shows her growing emotional in a confessional.
She said: “I’m happy it’s over.”
Elsewhere in the trailer, Khloe Kardashian expressed her concerns that a rift was growing between her and eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian.
She said in a confessional: “I think Kourtney is mad at me. Kourtney never has anything nice to say these days.”
Kourtney claimed she has felt a lot of “negativity” coming from her sister, and asked her at one point: “Are you doomscrolling in bed?”
The new episodes will also follow Kim Kardashian during the trial of 10 people accused of being involved in robbing her of millions of dollars of jewellery in Paris in 2016.
Her mum, Kris Jenner, asked her: “Do you think we really should walk in there with all the diamonds on?”
But Kardashian replied: “I want to be who I want to be.”
Eight people were convicted of various crimes connected to the incident and Kardashian previously expressed her gratitude at the verdict.
She told NBC News in a statement: “I am deeply grateful to the French authorities for pursuing justice in this case.
“The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family. While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all. I remain committed to advocating for justice, and promoting a fair legal system.”