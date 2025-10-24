The Kardashians teaser then cuts to Kardashian talking about the turbulent time she went through as her marriage to rapper Kanye West, the father of her four children, crumbled.

She said: “I’m happy it’s over. My ex will be in my life no matter what. We have four kids together.”

In the first episode of season seven, Kardashian is seen talking about her relationship with West and their divorce, revealing she has felt “pretty tested” by him and the stress prompted a flare-up of skin condition psoriasis.

She said: “I haven’t had psoriasis since I got divorced, and it just started coming back. I mean, I have psoriasis again. I felt more stressed, probably just because I had to super, super protect what I had to protect.”

The pair divorced in 2021 and they are parents to North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and 6-year-old Psalm.

The Skims founder was asked in a confessional what goes “through her mind” when West behaves erratically and she said she is keen to “protect” her children as much as possible.

“My poor kids. Everyone around can handle it, but like, protect my babies. They’re gonna know things,” she said.

“They’re gonna grow up, they’re gonna see. So my job as a mom is to just make sure that – at a time when that behaviour is happening – is just to make sure that they’re protected.”

Kardashian also said she always wanted to “protect” the musician during their relationship amid his bipolar disorder struggles and erratic behaviour, but she has finally stopped feeling a responsibility towards him.

“I always felt like I had a bit of Stockholm syndrome [with West]. I always felt really bad and always protected and always wanted to help [him].

“[I’d think] ‘I should’ve stuck it out’ or ‘I could’ve helped’, [but] this was the first time I didn’t feel that responsibility personally.

“It is so f***ing sad.”