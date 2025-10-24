Advertisement
Kim Kardashian says stress caused brain aneurysm amid Kanye West split

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Kim Kardashian revealed she suffered a brain aneurysm, attributing it to stress from her divorce from Kanye West. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has suffered a brain aneurysm.

The 45-year-old reality TV star made the revelation during the premiere of the new season of her family series The Kardashians, in which she was seen undergoing an MRI scan and later putting the health scare down to “stress”.

Kardashian told her family:

