Kim Kardashian and Kanye West continue to co-parent after their divorce. Photo / AP

Kim Kardashian made a big family decision that she was reportedly “scared” to tell her ex-husband Kanye West about.

Appearing on the most recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the reality star revealed she has hired a new nanny for her and West’s four children North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, and was scared to tell the rapper the employee is a man.

Confessing she was “scared out of [her] mind” for West to meet the “Manny” she said it went better than expected, “When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself, played two-on-two with Saint and has been so nice to [the manny].”

Kim Kardashian shares four kids with Kanye West. Photo / Instagram

The Skims founder went on to recall a moment West shared with their children’s new Manny saying after the caregiver gave Saint a ”ball, like, really easily,” the Donda rapper stepped in.

Kardashian recalled the 46 year old telling the Manny, “Hey, if you’re gonna help raise my son … don’t do that. Make him go get himself. These are some of the rules that I would want.”

The mother of four said it was a moment that let her breathe a sigh of relief, “I was like, ‘Oh my god. Okay. That’s great,’” she said during a confessional in the show.

Kim Kardashian said she hired the male nanny because her home was “female-dominated”.

Kardashian also revealed why she decided to hire a male nanny explaining it came down to the fact her home is “female-dominated.

“I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking [them] up and taking them to sports,” she said before sharing a rare comment about her co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband, “Sometimes, because I’m really busy, it would be amazing if I had a partner that would come in and tap me out and take over and handle it. … But it can’t handle like that.”

West and Kardashian were married in 2014 before their marriage broke down after eight years. Their divorce was finalised in November 2022.