Kim Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has shared a cryptic Instagram story following her Met Gala appearance.

The reality TV star gained a lot of attention this week when she walked the Met Gala red carpet in none other than Marilyn Monroe's iconic Happy Birthday Mr President dress but not everyone was a fan of the star's look.

During a Vogue interview, Kardashian shocked fans when she said she was so determined to fit the dress she lost 7.2kg in only three weeks—restricting herself to a no-carb, no-sugar diet as well as running on a treadmill and wearing a sauna suit twice a day.

Kim Kardashian caused a stir when she arrived at the Met Gala in a Marilyn Monroe dress. Photo / Getty Images

The Skims founder said, "I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict."

Many fans and fellow celebrities hit back at the star accusing her of "glamorising" crash dieting. Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart took to Instagram to say it was "so wrong" and "so f***** on 100s of levels."

"To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala," Reinhart continued, "When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting."

And now, the reality TV icon has seemingly responded with a story on her Instagram account. The star posted a video of her looking at a Marilyn Monroe photo album, followed by a picture of Kardashian donning the iconic dress before she posted a black screen with the words "Be teachable. Be open. You're not always right."

Kim Kardashian has seemingly responded to recent criticism with this story on Instagram. Photo / Instagram @kimkardashian

Meanwhile, The A-lister's personal trainer Don-A-Matrix hit back to the recent criticism with claims Kardashian lost weight in a healthy way. He told TMZ, "I think one of the misconceptions people have about Kim is she works like, really hard, so I was there through the process.

"So, it wasn't like a starving herself type of thing. I mean, she's been on a balanced diet. At times, she wouldn't eat as much, but the second thing is she really put the work in."