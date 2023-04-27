This celeb wedding had it all: the grooms dressed like Zoolander. Kim Kardashian married them. And Shania Twain was there, for some reason. Photo / Instagram

From socialite and media personality, to businesswoman and future lawyer, Kim Kardashian is adding another notch to her career belt: wedding officiant.

The Skims founder officiated the nuptials of actor Lukas Gage and hairstylist Chris Appleton, who got married in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The newlyweds posted an array of photographs and videos from the ceremony, which show Kardashian in the Little White Chapel appearing to read from a piece of paper as the couple gazed lovingly at each other.

The mum-of-four flaunted her curves in a black leather dress while Gage and Appleton wore matching furry coats and leather pants - all adhering to the black theme.

Shania Twain was also spotted at the wedding, dressed in casual attire. The That Don’t Impress Me Much singer was snapped wearing a pair of jeans and a sparkly top and serenaded the newlyweds with an acoustic version of You’re Still The One.

Gage captioned the Instagram post: “Ring finger where the rock is,” referencing Nicki Minaj’s lyrics from her 2014 song Only.

Page Six reports that Gage and Appleton tied the knot over the weekend in an intimate six-guest ceremony, which included Kardashian.

While it is not clear as to when the couple first started seeing each other, their whirlwind romance came to light when they both posted photos while holidaying in Mexico. Soon after, Appleton confirmed that he and Gage were in a relationship.

Chris Appleton was previously in a relationship with Katie Katon, with whom he shares two children, son Billy and daughter Kitty-Blu, with.

“I’m very happy,” he revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show when asked about his love life. “Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special.

The grooms wore pleather. Shania wore jeans. Photo / Instagram

“Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone that you really connect with is really really special.”

Us Weekly reported this month that the couple were engaged.

“They’re not telling the public yet, but they have told friends they are engaged,” a source revealed to the outlet.

“They got engaged before they even had rings and then went to pick them out together.”