She added: “It makes it really hard to continue on in a relationship that can be toxic.

“When you have kids, it’s definitely harder to leave than it is to stay. And it changes everyone’s life forever.

“Once my mental health starts to get affected and then I can’t parent the way that I need to and I can’t be present and focused, then there’s gotta be one of us that can.

“And I had to save myself in order to be a better mom for everyone. And I think, like, when everyone’s older, they’ll be able to understand it and see that all.”

The Skims founder explained she stopped feeling “safe” within her marriage amid West’s erratic behaviour and his public criticism of her family.

She said: “Just not feeling safe, you know, not even physically, just like maybe emotionally or even, you know, financially.

“I would like come home, and we had like five Lamborghinis and I’d come home and they’d all be gone if he was in an episode. And I’d be like, ‘Oh, wait. Where’s all our cars? Like, my new car?’ And it would be like, oh, he gave them away to all of his friends.

“I didn’t know what you’re gonna get when you wake up, and that’s like a really unsettling feeling.”

Despite the ending of their marriage, Kardshian, 44, doesn’t regret her relationship with the Bound 2 hitmaker.

She said: “An over a decade relationship with four beautiful children is not a failure.”

The brunette beauty admitted it has been a “couple of months” since the children have seen their father.

Asked when West last saw the kids, she said: “Whenever he’ll call for them and ask, it’s probably been a couple months since we’ve heard from him.”

But she insisted her brood take their father’s absence in their stride.

She said: “They always knew that he had a big life travelling before and was always on tour and all of that, and that he lives in different countries all the time and loves to live all over the place. So, you know, we manage it really well.

“They love their life and their routine and their schedule. And I think just [my] job as their mom is just to make sure that they stick to their routine and they’re healthy and happy and, you know, look, it’s not easy no matter what, co-parenting with anyone.”