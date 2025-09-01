Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kim Kardashian feared style change amid White House activism

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Kim Kardashian feared she’d need to 'dress differently' after embracing activism and visiting the White House in 2020. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian feared she’d need to 'dress differently' after embracing activism and visiting the White House in 2020. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian feared she’d have to start “dressing differently” after embracing activism.

The 44-year-old reality TV star has been studying law and campaigning for reforms to the US justice system in recent years and she’s revealed she initially worried she might have to tone down her glamorous look after first

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save