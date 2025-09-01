Kim Kardashian feared she’d need to 'dress differently' after embracing activism and visiting the White House in 2020. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian feared she’d have to start “dressing differently” after embracing activism.

The 44-year-old reality TV star has been studying law and campaigning for reforms to the US justice system in recent years and she’s revealed she initially worried she might have to tone down her glamorous look after first visiting the White House in 2020 as part of her advocacy efforts.

Speaking in Venice on Thursday at Diane Von Furstenberg’s DVF Awards, where she was honoured for her prison reform advocacy, Kardashian insisted she just wanted to be “authentic”.

According to WWD, she said: “I think you just have to focus. When I first went to the White House, I thought, now do I have to start dressing differently and posting what I post [on social media] differently?

“And absolutely not. I want people to see the work that I do and maybe relate to the stuff that I do that’s not my advocacy work, and then maybe be intrigued by that.