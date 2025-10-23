Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Kim Kardashian claims Kanye West feud led to brain aneurysm

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Kim Kardashian believes her recent brain aneurysm diagnosis is related to the stress of her continued conflict with ex-husband Kanye West. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian believes her recent brain aneurysm diagnosis is related to the stress of her continued conflict with ex-husband Kanye West. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian attributes her recent brain aneurysm diagnosis to the stress of her continuing conflict with former-husband Kanye West.

In the new season of her Hulu series The Kardashians, Kim can be seen entering a MRI scanner, PEOPLE reports.

“There was a little aneurysm,” she told her sister Kourtney in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save