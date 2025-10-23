Kardashian filed for a divorce from West in 2021, after six years of marriage, the New York Post reports.

They share four children together - North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

The rapper has had several public outbursts during and after their relationship, posting rants about Kardashian and their kids on his social media.

“They are going to know things. They’re going to grow up and see. So my job as a mom is to just make sure that at a time when the behaviour is happening, is just to make sure that they are protected,” she said.

West and Kardashian have publicly had a tense co-parenting relationship, with the star claiming Kardashian does not let him see their children.

But now Kardashian has hit back at those accusations, bluntly stating “it’s a divorce, not a kidnapping” in a confessional, according to PEOPLE.

“He’s never once called and asked, but then I’ll wake up, and it’s on Twitter that I’m keeping the kids.”

She went on to explain while she had hoped to have a healthier dynamic with the “Runaway” singer, she had now accepted he is not her “responsibility”.

“I always felt like I had a little bit of like Stockholm Syndrome, to where I always felt really bad and always protected and always wanted to help.”

Kardashian opened up about the strain of her marriage to West on an October 15 episode of Call Her Daddy, telling host Alex Cooper she ultimately ended their relationship “in order to save myself to be a better mom”.

According to Elle, she said West’s “badmouthing” of their kids and family was something she couldn’t “deal with”, reflecting on the instability of the star’s public episodes.

“You never know what you’re going to get when you wake up, and that’s a really unsettling feeling.”

Once his behaviour began to affect her own mental health, she realised one of them had to be “present and focused” - something she hopes their children will understand when they are older.