“Yes, a frenemy. And then it’ll say back to me, ‘This is just teaching you to trust your own instincts. So you knew the answer all along.’”

Kardashian insisted AI needs to improve, joking that she even shares screenshots to her group chat to complain about how ChatGPT talks to her.

She quipped: “But they need to do better because I’m leaning to them to really help me, and she is teaching me a life lesson and then becoming my therapist to tell me why I need to believe in myself after they got the answer wrong.

“It’s like a thing. I screenshot all the time and send it in my group chat. ‘Like, can you believe this bitch is talking to me like this? This is insane.’”

Despite the AI struggles, Kardashian recently insisted she was convinced she would become a fully qualified lawyer this month when she gets the results of the bar exam.

She has been studying to become a certified attorney and took the previous exam – dubbed the baby bar – three times before passing on her fourth attempt and going on to take the second test over the summer.

Kardashian has now revealed she’s fully confident that she’s passed. The results are being revealed early next month.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on October 24, she explained: “I will be qualified in two weeks.

“I hope to practise law. Maybe, in 10 years, I think I’ll give up being Kim K and be a trial lawyer. That’s what I really want.”