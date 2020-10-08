Khloe Kardashian's plastic surgery secrets revealed

Khloe Kardashian has gotten 'micro-injections, laser work and facial contouring' but has 'not done major surgery' after looking different in portraits. Photos / Getty Images, Supplied

Khloe Kardashian continues to shock fans with her noticeably different appearance.

After sharing a series of new images, some have questioned whether the mum-of-one has gone under the knife, or is using filters to alter her photos.

A source told UsWeekly that while the 36-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has not gone under the knife for plastic surgery, she has had a number of procedures done to her face.

"She hasn't done a major surgery, just small treatments like micro-injections, laser work and facial contouring," the insider shared.

In 2016 Kardashian wrote on her website: "'Let me set the record straight, once and for all: I haven't had any fillers or done any plastic surgery. YET, LOL. But I do believe in a great laser treatment. I do lasers all of time."

"Lasers for skin unevenness, skin tightening, stretch marks, scars, acne. Nowadays, it's so easy and you don't have to go under for plastic surgeries."

And last year she admitted to facial contouring: "So one of my favorite things is nose contour. But this does stress me out a little bit. In person and how cameras reflect and light, everything looks different."

"So sometimes I will contour my nose and in real life I think I look so good and then in some photos I look crazy!"

In May she debuted a new look to the surprise of many of her loyal fans, as several said they didn't even recognise the reality star.

Now she has left them baffled again with the fresh photos that show her in a graphic-print corset top and a pair of skin-tight latex trousers.

She captioned the post: "Man this heat wave is intense!! Isn't it October???"

Fans quickly flooded the post with comments about her appearance.

"Khloe it's time to grow up and stop with these ridiculous filters you use it's getting embarrassing," one fan wrote, while another said the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star "looks different every week".

"Girl stop that is not you," said a third, with a fourth person adding "Where is Khloe?!"

But when one person commented, "money spent well" Saturday morning, Khloe was quick to clap back.

"The shade of it all" she responded, alongside three crying-laughing emojis.