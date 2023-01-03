Khloé Kardashian's latest magazine photoshoot has fans confusing her for Taylor Swift. Photos / Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian’s latest magazine cover shoot has left fans wondering if it really is the reality TV star they’re looking at - or pop sensation Taylor Swift.

According to the New York Post, the Kardashian’s new set of photos for magazine Sorbet, left followers confused and making accusations of heavy photo editing to the Good America co-founder’s image.

In particular, an image that shows Kardashian, newly fringed and lying on an armchair gave followers major Swift vibes.

Khloe Kardashian on the cover of Sorbet magazine. Photo / Sorbet

One fan wrote: “I thought it was Taylor Swift lol,” while another commented, “Really thought this was Taylor Swift,” and received several responses of “same”.

Others were more concerned about what photo editors had potentially done to the rest of her body with comments about the image that shows off the reality star’s incredibly long legs.

“Her legs look too long,” the follower wrote.

The accusations of extreme editing to the Kardashian cover star follow commentary on the family’s Christmas party photos shared to Instagram.

Followers believed the Kardashian-Jenner clan had been individually photoshopped in to create the festive group shot.

“Why though? It’s so hard to take a picture together? Isn’t it harder to photoshop each and every one in? This family is baffling,” one person commented.

And another wrote: “Every single jawline is photoshopped looks like there [sic] heads been cut an [sic] pasted on.”

But the family laid rumours to rest when they shared video footage of the photo in question being taken.

For years the famous sisters have been called out over photo editing fails and in a recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloe discusses how she replaced Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi’s head with Khloe’s daughter True’s in pictures taken at Disneyland.







