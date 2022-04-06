Fans have shared concerns over a detail in the videos. Video / Khloe Kardashian

Fans have shared concerns over a detail in the videos. Video / Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian has sparked fears after sharing a string of early morning workout videos in which fans claim she looks "completely different".

The mum-of-one shared a video from a recent workout to her Instagram in which she completes an array of intense exercises.

But while Khloe proudly shows off her abs in one clip, fans were quick to share concerns over a detail in the videos.

In a recent Reddit thread discussing her workouts and the "sudden" change to her appearance, many claimed they barely recognised the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

"I honestly didn't even recognise that it was her," one wrote.

"Oh my god I didn't even realise this was her," another agreed.

Some fans said they can barely recognise the mum-of-one. Photo / Instagram / KhloeKardashian

The apparent change to the 37-year-old's appearance comes several months after her ex Tristan Thompson was caught in a love scandal with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

Maralee welcomed a son named Theo back in December – but it was only after weeks of denial, Tristan confirmed he was the boy's father and issued a public apology to Khloe back in January.

Despite his apology, their already fractured relationship came to an end, prompting fans to speculate the toll of the break-up could be behind Khloe's "sudden" change to her appearance.

"This makes me sad. Every time I go through a bad break-up I get so heartbroken it affects me physically," one wrote.

"She's hurting and it's showing," another said.

This photo was behind a recent Reddit thread discussing Khloe's apparent change of appearance. Photo / Instagram / KhloeKardashian

While one said: "Tell me your bf cheated on you with a fitness model without telling me he cheated with a fitness model."

Khloe, who shares three-year-old daughter True with Tristan, hasn't commented on the speculation – but has been vocal about turning to exercise when she split from her former husband Lamar Odom in 2013.

She's also been a big advocate for "practising healthy habits" as a way of looking after her mental health.

"It's cliche, but it's all about mind, body, and soul. If I am not mentally strong then I physically feel like I can't do what I want to do," she told Shape in November.

"So, it is really not about the physical appearance. That's a by-product. You can tell when someone is genuinely happy from the inside out."

In her most recent gym-based video, Khloe can be seen wearing a hot pink activewear set while completing a range of exercises in her home gym.

In one clip the star was stood on top of her treadmill while taking a mirror selfie.

Next, the Good American founder crawled on all fours as she practised her yoga poses and stretched out her legs one by one.

Another clip shows Khloe arching her back while she bent her knee on the floor.

She then made a split on the floor and extended herself flat across the surface. Khloe then made a boomerang as she used the steps on her treadmill.