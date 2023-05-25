Khloe Kardashian and her son. Photo / Hulu

Khloe Kardashian has finally revealed her son’s name.

The 38-year-old star and her former partner Tristan Thompson welcomed their son into the world via surrogate 10 months ago and on the season premiere of her family’s reality show The Kardashians this week, the Good American founder - who also has 5-year-old daughter True with the basketball player - finally shared the tot’s name.

She said in a confessional: “His name is Tatum. So Tatum and True... Naming a human is really hard.”

Elsewhere during the episode, Kardashian admitted she had found the surrogacy process “really hard” and she feels “less connected” to her son than her daughter.

Khloe Kardashian welcomed her son in August last year via surrogate. Photo / Instagram

Asked by friend Scott Disick if she felt “less connected” to Tatum, she replied: “Mmhmm.”

And Kardashian reflected on how different she had found the experience to her sister Kim Kardashian, whose youngest two children with ex-husband Kanye West, Chicago, now 5, and 4-year-old Psalm, were born via surrogacy.

She said: “Kim said hers was easy. This is not easy.”

The former X Factor host reflected on how “guilty” she felt taking her son after her surrogate had given birth, and admitted things had been particularly difficult after Thompson admitted just days before their embryo transfer that he had fathered a child with another woman.

She said: “I definitely buried my head in the sand during that pregnancy that I didn’t digest what was happening. I think when I went to the hospital, I think that was the first time that it really registered. I think it has nothing to do with the baby.

“I definitely was in a state of shock from my entire experience in general.

“I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby and then I take the baby and I go to another room and you’re just sort of separated. I felt it’s such a transactional experience... I wish someone was honest about surrogacy and the difference of it. But it doesn’t mean it’s bad or good. It’s just different.”

The Kardashians is available to watch on Disney +