“I received a muse stem cell treatment from Dr. Akhan (sweetest/smartest guy). I work out 5 days a week so having something to help with recovery, inflammation and overall wellness, is next level. Not to mention the bonus of anti-ageing (maybe my favourite perk).

“I’m in awe of the science and so hopeful for the future. My dream is that one day treatments like this will be accessible and affordable to everyone, everywhere.

“Thank you @dr.akhan @eterna.health for taking such amazing care of me and my sister at your clinic in Mexico. I know what a privilege this treatment is and I feel so incredibly blessed we were able to receive it and with such great care.

“Coming back soooooooon. I have fallen in love with stem cells [sic].”

Kim recently revealed she thought her “body was breaking down” before she turned to stem cell therapy.

The 44-year-old SKIMS founder wrote on Instagram after her visit to the same clinic: “I’m so excited to share with you guys my stem cell journey.

“Two years ago, I tore my shoulder while lifting weights, leaving me in debilitating pain. I tried everything to find relief, then I learned about the potential of stem cell therapy and met Dr. Adeel Khan at Eterna. His team treated my shoulder with Dezawa Muse cells, and the results were immediate. I regained full range of motion, and my shoulder has felt completely normal ever since.

“Encouraged by this success, I recently returned to Dr. Khan to address chronic back pain that I have been suffering with for years. The Muse stem cell treatment was a game-changer once again. I experienced relief right away, and the unbearable pain is finally gone. If you’re struggling with back pain, I can’t recommend this treatment enough – it’s transformed my life when I thought my body was breaking down.

“Of course, everyone is different, and I’m just sharing what has worked for me lately. Definitely do your own homework and talk to medical professionals.

“Since Muse stem cells aren’t yet accessible in the US, I had to travel to Mexico to be treated by Dr. Khan’s team. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity and resources to pursue this healing, and I pray the science continues to evolve so more people can benefit [sic].”