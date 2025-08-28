Advertisement
Khloe Kardashian follows Kim with stem cell treatment in Mexico

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Khloe Kardashian underwent muse stem cell therapy in Mexico, aiming for recovery and anti-ageing benefits. Photo / Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian has undergone Muse stem cell therapy in Mexico.

The Good American founder has followed in her sister Kim Kardashian’s footsteps by having the expensive regenerative therapy that uses multilineage-differentiating stress-enduring (Muse) cells to repair damaged tissues and promote healing.

It’s so new that it’s currently not available in

