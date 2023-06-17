Kevin Costner claims his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner had 30 days to leave the property after filing for divorce on May 1. Photo / Getty Images

A lawyer hired by Kevin Costner’s estranged wife has claimed that the actor cannot legally force her to leave their family home.

Christine Baumgartner’s attorney John Rydell has said that the request for order (RFO) filed by the Yellowstone actor “seeks to kick Christine and their three children out of the house that the children have lived in for their entire lives”.

“Although the legal basis for Kevin’s request to kick his wife and children out of their home is all but non-existent, this is still a matter of critical importance for Christine,” Rydell revealed in the court filing, according to Insider.

The attorney did not immediately respond to People’s request for comment.

An insider close to Costner told People: “It’s disingenuous to bring the kids into this. This has nothing to do with the kids. The kids’ foundation is solid. This is all about Christine. Kevin has gone above and beyond in providing Christine the necessary means to find a suitable place for her to move.”

Rydell’s statements come one day after TMZ obtained documents regarding the pair’s prenuptial agreement. Costner claims that his estranged wife had 30 days to leave the property after filing for divorce from him on May 1.

Actor Kevin Costner, wife Christine Baumgartner and children attend the premiere of Disney's "McFarland, USA" . Photo / Getty Images

The documents filed by Costner further claim that Baumgartner is not leaving the property in order to force Costner to agree to “various financial demands”

An insider told People on Tuesday that Costner has given Baumgartner US$1 million ($1.6m) in addition to what is stated in their prenuptial agreement.

“He has gone above and beyond what the prenup specified,” said the source.

Last month, Baumgartner filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

The handbag designer requested joint custody of their three children: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. However, she did not ask for spousal support.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” a representative for Costner confirmed at the time.

“We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Costner was reportedly “stunned” when Baumgartner served the star with divorce papers, sources told Page Six.