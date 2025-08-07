Blackstock’s death was announced shortly after Clarkson postponed her Las Vegas residency to spend more time with their children.

The 43-year-old pop star – who was married to Blackstock between 2013 and 2022 – wrote on X: “Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas.

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”

The pop star – who had River, 11, and Remington, 9, with her ex-husband – revealed at the time that Blackstock was ill, although she didn’t share any details about his sickness.

Her post added: “I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.”

Meanwhile, Clarkson previously admitted that she “never wanted to get married”.

The singer – who went through an acrimonious divorce from Blackstock – told People: “I never wanted to get married the first time.

“[Brandon] had children, a religious background, and it was important, I think, for him. But I’ve never been that person. Because I’ve been through a couple divorces in my family, I just don’t like to put any weight on it.”

The Miss Independent hitmaker also believes that “love is not forever”.

Clarkson explained: “I’ve always known that love is hard.

“For me, love has always come with this elephant in the room of sadness. I’ve known love is not forever. I don’t mean that to sound depressing, but I think we put a lot of pressure on that word.

“Sometimes love is looking at someone and going, ‘This is not good for you. This is not good for me.’ That’s a hard thing to face. But when you do, I think you grow.”