Kelley Mack, The Walking Dead actress, dead at 33

Actress Kelley Mack starred in "The Walking Dead" and "9-1-1". Photo / Getty Images

American actress Kelley Mack, known for her roles in The Walking Dead and 9-1-1 among others, has died, aged 33.

Her family announced that Mack died on Saturday, August 1, at her home in Cincinnati, US, following a battle with glioma.

“It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley,” Mack’s sister Kathryn wrote on the late star’s Instagram account.

“Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go,” the grieving sister added.