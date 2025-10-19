At a recent concert, Keith Urban made light of his recent split from Nicole Kidman as he helped a fan announce her pregnancy to her family members. Video / @up2datecountry.live

Keith Urban made light of his recent split from estranged wife Nicole Kidman over the weekend in a comical interaction with a fan in Nashville.

On the final night of his High and Alive World Tour, Urban responded to the sign of a woman at his Bridgestone Arena show, Page Six reports.

The handmade sign asked the country music star to help the fan announce her pregnancy to her family.

When Urban asked her for her name, he got a surprising reply when the woman seemed to suggest it was a moniker he wouldn’t like.

“What? I’m not going to like your name? What?” he repeated into the mic, before the fan answered: “My name’s Nicole Richie.”