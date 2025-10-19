Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Keith Urban’s comic reaction to fan’s familiar first name amidst Nicole Kidman split

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

At a recent concert, Keith Urban made light of his recent split from Nicole Kidman as he helped a fan announce her pregnancy to her family members. Video / @up2datecountry.live

Keith Urban made light of his recent split from estranged wife Nicole Kidman over the weekend in a comical interaction with a fan in Nashville.

On the final night of his High and Alive World Tour, Urban responded to the sign of a woman at his Bridgestone Arena show, Page reports.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save