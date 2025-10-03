The reports of Urban’s discomfort follow this week’s confirmation he and Kidman had split after 19 years of marriage.
Rumours of marital strife have circulated for some time, as Urban seemed to distance himself from his wife’s flourishing career.
He did not attend either of the film’s festival debuts and awkwardly avoided interview questions about Kidman’s on-screen sexuality.
In an odd twist, Urban has the word “babygirl” tattooed on the back of his neck in tribute to Kidman.
The actress told W Magazine the coincidence was a “sprinkling of fairy dust that happens”.
“He actually has ‘babygirl’ tattooed on the back of his neck. Keith’s not allowed to call anyone else babygirl. But now, because of the film, it’s taken on a different meaning.”
Kidman went on to say Urban claimed he still maintained “total rights over babygirl” in spite of the film.
According to TMZ, Kidman and Urban have not lived together “since the beginning of summer”.
Kidman filed for divorce on September 30, citing irreconcilable differences and including a 13 page “parenting plan” for their two daughters.
The former couple plan to continue coparenting Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, but Kidman will be the girl’s “primary residential parent”.