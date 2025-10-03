Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have split after 19 years of marriage. Photo / Kevin Winter.

Keith Urban was reportedly displeased with one of Nicole Kidman’s most recent movie roles, fearing the sexual content might make him the target of crude jokes.

Multiple sources told Page Six the country singer was disapproving of Kidman’s starring role in “Babygirl” and did not like that she was promoting the film.

One insider alleged the 57-year-old thought the subject matter would expose him to public ridicule.

The raunchy flick explores a BDSM dynamic between Kidman’s character, a high-powered CEO, and Harris Dickinson’s character, her young male intern.

Her character begins an affair with Dickinson’s out of dissatisfaction with her marital sex life.