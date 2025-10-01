Keith Urban tweaks lyric about Nicole Kidman days before divorce bombshell

Nicole Kidman is divorcing Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage. Photo / Bang Showbiz

Keith Urban changed the lyric in a love song about his estranged wife, Nicole Kidman – days before news of their divorce broke.

On Tuesday, it was reported by People that the 58-year-old actor had filed for a divorce shortly after news broke that the celebrity couple – who have daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, together – had separated after 19 years of marriage.

Amid much speculation about the cause of the split, footage from the 57-year-old country music star’s concert at the Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota on September 26 has shocked fans.

Instead of singing about his “baby” while performing The Fighter, he named his utility player Maggie Baugh, 25, who shared the gig footage to her Instagram account.

The original line “When they’re tryna get to you, baby I’ll be the fighter” was swapped out for “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player”.