Keith Urban appears to have exposed a secret celeb couple after he accidentally filmed them embracing. Photo / TikTok

Power couple Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have accidentally outed a long-suspected Hollywood couple in their latest TikTok.

The country musician and Australian actress were seen dancing in the video at Taylor Swift’s concert in Philadelphia on May 14. However, their TikTok soon started making headlines after people spotted a not-yet-public couple in the background.

Urban unintentionally caught Phoebe Bridgers on camera kissing Bo Burnham. After months of speculation regarding their rumoured romance, the pair looks smitten and cosy in Urban’s TikTok.

The clip, which was filmed in the VIP tent at the concert, showed Bridgers, 28, and Burnham, 32, in a loving embrace, with the Scott Street singer wrapping her arms around the Promising Young Woman actor.

Bridgers made her way to the VIP tent after her performance as Swift’s opening act at the show and the TikTok shows her in the closed-off area with Burnham. The clip has since gone viral on social media.

“Keith having the time of his life with Nicole not knowing the chaos he just put out on the internet,” a social media user commented, while another wrote on Twitter: “Keith you don’t know what you did but thank you.”

Another quipped: “Keith is in his deuxmoi era,” referring to the popular celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi, which is known for breaking major celebrity news.

Romance rumours about Bridgers and Burnham started swirling in December after the Motion Sickness songstress split with Normal People actor Paul Mescal, whom she dated for two years.

Both have kept their feelings about the break-up under the radar, with Mescal asking his fans to back off in an interview.

“I definitely feel the temptation to say the status of my whatever – that will always be there. But I don’t think that’s a wise thing to do,” the actor told Vanity Fair in February.

“When Normal People came out, I was very forthright in interviews, and it didn’t actually serve me. But the temptation still exists to be like, ‘Shut the f**k up. This is my life. This is what’s going on. Or this is what’s not going on.’”

As for Burnham, the actor dated Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria for 10 years since 2013 and the pair split in January.