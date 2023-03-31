Procul Harum lyricist and manager Keith Reid with the group's ex-manager Tony Secunda. Photo / Getty Images

Songwriting icon Keith Reid - the man behind the John Farnham hit You’re The Voice - has died aged 76 after battling cancer.

Reid was the lyricist for British rockers Procol Harum and co-wrote Farnham’s biggest hit.

The sad news of Reid’s passing came as Farnham himself was rushed to hospital.

Reid wrote You’re The Voice alongside Andy Qunta, Maggie Ryder and Chris Thompson in 1986.

The song reached number one in the charts in Australia, and peaked at number six in the UK.

Procol Harum, best known for their hit A Whiter Shade Of Pale, confirmed Reid had died in a statement on Facebook.

John Farnham performs on stage at Falls Festival on January 4, 2020 in Fremantle, Australia. Photo / Getty Images

“It is with the deepest sadness that we must announce the passing of the lyricist Keith Reid, who died suddenly on March 23, 2023, in hospital in London. He had been receiving cancer treatment for the past couple of years,” the band said.

“Keith was the co-founder and lyricist for the band Procol Harum, notably penning their biggest hit, A Whiter Shade of Pale, which contains some of the most enigmatic lyrics of all time.

“He always said that, at the end of his life, he would explain what it all meant: but sadly, he didn’t get this opportunity.

“Keith was also involved in numerous other projects within entertainment, and was a co-writer on what became known as the unofficial Australian anthem, You’re the Voice, sung by John Farnham.

“His family would like to thank numerous well-wishers for their very kind messages. A private funeral will be held, and this page will be updated soon with details for those who would like to make a donation in his memory. Keith will be greatly missed.”

Studio portrait of British rock group Procol Harum. Singer Gary Brooker, drummer B.J. (Barrie) Wilson, bassist David Knights, guitarist Robin Trower, songwriter Keith Reid, and organist Matthew Fisher. Photo / Getty Images

Farnham’s family said the Australian music legend, 73, is in hospital being treated for a respiratory condition.

“But he is comfortable and receiving the best care,” the statement from his wife Jill Farnham said.

“John continues his recovery following last year’s successful surgery. He’s always been a strong and determined person with everything he’s ever done and we are all so very proud of him.

“He is responding well to the specialist care he’s receiving.

“The family would like to reiterate their appreciation for all the medical staff that have attended to John over the past six months, and for all the kind messages that have been received from across Australia and the world.”