Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Katy Perry criticised by veteran’s family in $10m mansion court battle

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Katy Perry is in a legal battle with Carl Westcott over a $25.5 million mansion. Photo / Getty Images

Katy Perry is in a legal battle with Carl Westcott over a $25.5 million mansion. Photo / Getty Images

Katy Perry has been slammed by the family of the ailing Army veteran she is battling in court.

The singer, 40, has been pursuing US$6 million ($10.2m) in damages in a long-running legal dispute over a US$15m ($25.5m) mansion in California, and has been locked in a legal battle over

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save