Katy Perry is in a legal battle with Carl Westcott over a $25.5 million mansion. Photo / Getty Images

Katy Perry has been slammed by the family of the ailing Army veteran she is battling in court.

The singer, 40, has been pursuing US$6 million ($10.2m) in damages in a long-running legal dispute over a US$15m ($25.5m) mansion in California, and has been locked in a legal battle over the cash with Carl Westcott, 85, – a terminally ill veteran who is bedridden with an incurable brain disorder.

Perry is seeking compensation for alleged property damage and back rent, while Westcott continues to fight for the remainder of the purchase price for the Montecito home.

Westcott’s son, Chart Westcott, has now told The US Sun about the dispute: “Katy talks about seeking ‘justice’, but for five years my family has endured a painful legal battle while our father, a mentally disabled 85-year-old Army veteran, is in declining health.

“The real buyer [of the mansion] was [Perry’s ex-partner] Orlando Bloom, yet that only came to light years later.