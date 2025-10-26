They were next photographed together last month, kissing on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's long rumoured relationship has been confirmed by the new pictures. Photo / SWNS.

Earlier this month, it was reported the pair are “quite taken with each other”.

A source explained to People magazine: “They have stayed in touch since the middle of summer but haven’t been able to spend that much time together, due mainly to her schedule.

“Justin is also busy and both have family obligations. They have interests in common. Both are taking dating as it comes. But they are definitely into each other – and have been.”

The insider noted the pair’s romance has been allowed to develop slowly and “in addition to the attraction, they are both smart and love to talk about serious issues”.

The source added: “Justin thinks she is terrific. It has had time to develop on a friend and intellectual level as well as supersized attraction. The romance has merit.”

Meanwhile, another source previously claimed that Perry and Trudeau “have a lot in common”.

The source told People at the time: “They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes.

“She is travelling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common.

“Music is one of many things they can share. Both are idealists and still live in a world where they think they can make improvements, although it has gotten more difficult.”

Trudeau has Xavier, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11, with ex-wife Sophie Gregoire – who he split from in 2023 – while Perry is mum to 5-year-old Daisy, her daughter with Bloom, and they know their “personal responsibilities” can slow down their romance but are ready to make things work.

Justin Trudeau with his kids, Hadrien (left), Ella-Grace and Xavier Trudeau. Photo / Getty Images

The source said: “Their own personal responsibilities could make this relationship move slower than it would, but there are ways to see the other and still fulfil their parenting responsibilities.

“For one thing, they each have an ex. So, duties are split in half. And long-distance relationships, while still hard, are possible for these two.”