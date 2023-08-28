Comedian and actress Kathy Griffin is sporting fuller lips after undergoing a procedure that left them looking severely swollen.

Last month, Kathy Griffin got candid about her severely swollen lips after getting them tattooed in a cosmetic procedure called “blushing”.

“I’m f***ed, look at me,” the comedian told her friend Kristen Johnston in a clip posted on YouTube that showed her getting them done.

Johnston couldn’t believe Griffin’s lips, and even asked if they were “real”, reports Page Six.

“What did you do?” the actress asked rhetorically.

Griffin, 62, underwent “blushing” early last month, which is a procedure that adds a semi-permanent tint of colour to the lips.

However, she gave fans a big shock when she showed off just how swollen they were afterwards.

“Well, Kristen thinks it’s noticeable,” the former Fashion Police host revealed to the camera. “I don’t think anybody will be able to tell,” she sarcastically quipped.

Griffin’s husband, Randy Bick, also could be heard remarking “s***” when he saw her new look post-procedure.

“It’s a little swollen!” she announced to her partner.

While the aftermath of the cosmetic procedure initially surprised her friends and family, Griffin shared snaps of her lips after the swelling subsided, revealing a subtle pink hue on her lipstick-free pout.

Fans of the TV personality flooded the comments section to share their delight over her beauty mishap.

“The final result is great, but holy s*** Kath,” one person remarked, adding, “that first shot is giving Kylie Jenner”.

“Thank you for the much-needed laughter as always.”

Another follower wrote, “The end result looks great, but the immediate swelling made me go, ‘Yikes!’”

A third person chimed in, saying that they would have opted to “wear a mask” until the swelling subsided.

Griffin’s followers appeared thrilled to see the My Life on the D-List alum in good spirits after a few years of health scares and complications.

In 2021, the actress had a chunk of her lung removed after she was diagnosed with lung cancer. Four months after the procedure, she shared with fans she was cancer-free.

In a TikTok clip posted in June, Griffin also got candid about undergoing surgery on her vocal cords after her lung cancer diagnosis.

“This is just part of my recovery post-lung cancer surgery,” she confessed in the video. “I’m cancer-free, so anyway, a little scratchy today, but I’ll be in good shape.”