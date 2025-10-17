Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Kathy Griffin says divorce from Randy Bick was harder than cancer battle

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Kathy Griffin has claimed that she found her divorce from second husband Randy Bick tougher to cope with than being diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Kathy Griffin has claimed that she found her divorce from second husband Randy Bick tougher to cope with than being diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Kathy Griffin feels that her divorce from Randy Bick was “harder” than her lung cancer battle.

The 64-year-old star’s marriage to her second husband officially came to an end in January when the divorce was finalised and she confessed that it was tougher to take than her 2021 cancer diagnosis.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save