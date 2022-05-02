Kim (Gina Riley, left ) and Kath (Jane Turner). Photo / Supplied

Iconic Australian TV sitcom Kath & Kim is getting a reboot, two decades after it first hit the screens.

According to Woman's Day, the show, which ran from 2002 to 2007, will return next year on a streaming platform.

The magazine claims crew members have been visiting the Melbourne home that was used as the central location for the show.

People who live nearby have told Woman's Day they have seen the crew members over the last few weeks.

"It was unimaginable that neighbours could keep TV's biggest secret under wraps much longer," said a source.

The reboot is said to be in pre-production already and an official announcement is expected later this month, claims Woman's Day.

The news will stun fans who last year were told by actress Magda Szubanski, who played Sharon Strzelecki, that a reboot was off the table.

"I think it should be off the table... It holds such a special place in people's memories," she told The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

"If we did a live show, which was a 'best of' or something like that, that's different.

"But to actually try and do a whole new series, I think you can never capture that magic again."

The sitcom tells the story of a dysfunctional mother and daughter, Kath and Kim, as they navigate life and love in the suburbs of Melbourne.