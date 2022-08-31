The 48-year-old looked back on her signature looks with Vogue, including a diamond necklace she wore that was gifted to her by Johnny Depp. Video / British Vogue

Kate Moss says former flame Johnny Depp gave her the first diamonds she ever owned – which she had to pull out from the crack of his backside.

The supermodel shared the story during a Life in Looks video for British Vogue.

Looking at a photo taken at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York in 1995, Moss pointed at the necklace she's wearing in the picture and said it was a gift from Depp.

"That diamond necklace Johnny gave me. They were the first diamonds I ever owned - he pulled them out of the crack of his a**," she said.

Kate Moss says Johnny Depp had an unusual way of delivering the first diamonds she owned. Photo / Getty Images

"We were going out to dinner and he said, 'I've got something in my bum. Can you have a look?'

"And I was like, 'What?'

"And I put my hand down his trousers and I pulled out a diamond necklace. That diamond necklace."

Moss demonstrates the delivery of the diamonds. Photo / Youtube - British Vogue

Moss and Depp dated for several years in the 1990s.

Moss testified on Depp's behalf during his acrimonious trial against Amber Heard this year, appearing briefly to deny rumours he had pushed her down a flight of stairs during their relationship.

She told the BBC's Desert Island Discs radio show she made the decision to speak up for Depp.

"I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth."

Moss runs a talent company, the Kate Moss Agency, and has just joined the celebrity wellness scene with her self-care brand, Cosmoss.