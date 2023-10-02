Travis Barker is married to Kourtney Kardashian. But it turns out she wasn't he first famous sister he was interested in. Photo / Getty Images

Travis Barker once called Kim Kardashian “f***ing hot ... eye candy” and admitted to an attraction to his now sister-in-law in his 2015 autobiography, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums.

Now the details of his involvement with his wife’s sister have been unearthed as the two women find themselves embroiled in an ongoing feud which came to a head in a heated argument on their show The Kardashians.

In his memoir, Barker recalls his time spent with Kim, going out for lunch and dinner, visiting her at the family’s Dash stores and confesses he found her “f***ing hot”, referring to her as “eye candy” but writing that “I wanted to be nothing but a gentleman to her.”

He goes on to reveal things ended when his now ex-wife Shanna Moakler, who he’d rekindled a relationship with when he began spending time with Kim, encountered the Kardashian at a party hosted by Carmen Electra. According to Barker, Moakler allegedly poured a drink over Kim’s head.

He also wrote about time spent in Amsterdam with Kim, when he was on tour and dating Paris Hilton, who Kim worked for at the time.

“When the +44 tour hit Amsterdam, Paris flew out to see the show, and brought along Kim Kardashian. Kim used to organise people’s closets and at the time she was working as Paris’ closet girl...

“She would grab Paris’ bags, put them in the closet, unpack them, put everything where Paris could find it. We all checked into our hotel and then rented bicycles and rode all over Amsterdam - that’s what you do there...

“It was me, Little Chris, my drum tech Daniel, Paris and Kim. We all got high as a kite at a coffe bar then we rode over to The Absinthe Bar and then the red light district...

‘Paris and Kim kept taking photos of the working girls and this area is run by the Hell’s Angels and about three or four of them came over and told them to stop taking pictures. We were having fun - running amok in Amsterdam on bicycles...”

It was here that Barker admitted his attraction to Kim.

“Everywhere we went, a pack of paparazzi were following us but we didn’t care. I was having a blast and was happy to let the world know it. I kept on secretly checking out Kim telling Lil Chris: ‘I don’t care if she’s the closet girl, she’s f***ing hot’...

“Kim and I started hanging out. We went to dinner, we went to lunch. You might think I would be the worst things with this girl because of her tapes but it was the exact opposite of any encounter I’ve had with a woman...

“I wanted to be nothing but a gentleman to her. It was so weird. We were around each other a lot. We used her in ad campaigns for famous. She came to my house and went swimming. We watched the Fourth of July fireworks together...

“We’d be really sweet around each other like little kids and then when we were apart, she’d call me and say ‘I want to see you again’. ‘Me too’, I’d say...

“Shanna and I started talking to each other again and we reunited one more time but I really wanted to see Kim. Shanna caught wind of what was going on and poured a drink on Kim at a party thrown by Carmen Electra...

“I felt terrible. Kim and I never touched each other. It just wasn’t meant to be.”

According to the Daily Mail, Barker reiterated his attraction to Kim in a 2015 US Weekly interview where he said: “Mind you, I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls, and Kim was eye candy. I had a crush on [Kim] and we were flirtatious but nothing happened...

“ ... She was so kind and polite. I just felt like being a perfect gentleman around her. It was a trip.”

Barker’s historic feelings towards Kim have been aired amid an ongoing feud between his wife, Kourtney, with whom he is expecting a child.

Season four of The Kardashians kicked off with an explosive fight between the sisters, showing Kim on the phone to her Kourtney attempting to make amends over her Dolce & Gabbana campaign.

But the attempt to smooth things over quickly turned into an attack on Kourtney with revelations that conversations are being had about how much she’s changed since she became involved with her now-husband, Travis Barker.

“You’re a different person. We all talk about it,” the Skims founder told her sister as she was filmed for the premiere episode of their reality TV show.

“All of your friends call us complaining. Whether you think they’re the ones going to you, they’re all coming to us on the side.

“We’re all confused, and we’re on a group chat that’s actually labelled ‘Not Kourtney’.”

During the intense argument, her sister also claimed the Poosh founder’s children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8 — had also “come to [her] with problems they have” about their mum.

She responded by asking Kim, “Is that helpful? Like, it’s you and my friends and my kids and everyone against me”, then later accusing her sister of “weaponising” her relationships during the argument.

Before hanging up on her sibling, she called her an “egotistical … narcissist ... You’re just a f***ing witch and I f***ing hate you”.

The episode went on to show the family, minus Kourtney, going on a holiday together in Mexico.