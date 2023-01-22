Kanye West has remarried following his divorce from Kim Kardashian. / AP

Kanye West is heading Down Under.

After stunning fans with a whirlwind wedding to Australian architect Bianca Censori earlier this month, the rapper — who now goes by Ye — is believed to be heading to Melbourne to meet her family.

The Herald Sun reports the new couple will spend time in Ivanhoe, east of the CBD, where Censori grew up.

The 27-year-old, who works as an architectural designer at West’s company Yeezy, shot to fame after secretly tying the knot with the former presidential candidate two weeks ago at a ritzy resort in Utah.

The pair sparked romance rumours after West was spotted wearing a wedding band.

It comes two months after West, 45, finalised his divorce from Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children.

Censori has worked at Yeezy since November 2020, per her LinkedIn page.

Before working with West, Censori studied at the University of Melbourne until she graduated with a bachelor of architecture in 2017. She returned to her studies to get her master of architecture from 2019 to 2020.

While Kim Kardashian has remained tight-lipped on her ex’s surprise new wife in public, sources say behind the scenes, the reality star is “concerned”.

Bianca Censori has married Kanye West. Photo / via Facebook

One of the issues the family is worried about, the source told Page Six, is how West’s new bride would figure into his children’s lives.

“The family isn’t taking this as a marriage yet,” a source said. “They don’t know what it is.”

Kardashian, 42, recently cried over the struggles of co-parenting with West in a candid podcast interview, explaining that she tries to shield her children from their father’s controversial behaviour.

Responding to the unexpected nuptials, she told followers on Instagram last week: “I’m really in my quiet girl era, I don’t have much to say. Just much to do.”

However, Page Six has previously reported that Kardashian “has long despised” Censori.

“Kim hates her,” the insider said last week.

The family are reportedly waiting to see if West — who has been condemned by celebrities and dropped from several contracts over a string of recent anti-Semitic outbursts — will file official marriage papers confirming the union.

Kardashian and West split in February 2021, and the pair share four children, North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint.

Meanwhile, Censori’s family are said to be thrilled about the union, with her sister saying it was a “very exciting” time for the family.