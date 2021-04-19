Kanye West claims he initiated divorce, not Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is said to be really "annoyed" that everyone thinks Kim Kardashian inititated their split and claims he let her file for divorce first so that she could save face. Photo / Getty Images

Kayne West is said to be rather "annoyed" that everyone thinks Kim Kardashian initiated their divorce.

Kardashian, 40, filed for divorce from West, 41, in February and as news circulated about the split it seemed clear that it was Kardashian, not West who initiated the split. West is now claiming that he was the first one to consider a split inevitable, and he wants credit for it.

A source close to the rapper told the New York Post: "Actually it was him saying for a year that they have nothing in common except the kids and he wanted out," insisted the insider. "She pulled all the stops to try to save the marriage."

The source also claims that West let her "file first in order to give her dignity". In fact, prior to Kardashian filing for divorce insiders claim that "Kanye changed his numbers and said, 'You can contact me through my security'".

Kardashian tied the knot with the Yeezus singer in a lavish ceremony in Italy in 2014.

The now estranged couple have four children together: daughter North, 7, son Saint, 5, daughter Chicago, 2 and 1-year-old son Psalm. Sources close to the pair have confirmed that the couple plan to share legal custody of their children and both are "committed" to co-parenting.

The Kardashian-West marriage is said to have well and truly gone off the rails during West's bizarre bid to run for president in 2020.

Nobody took West's political aspirations seriously – least of all his own wife, who vacillated between half-hearted shows of public support and pleas for understanding about West's well-documented issues with mental illness.

West hit worrying new lows during disastrous campaign rallies as he appeared hysterical, telling his followers he and Kardashian had considered aborting their first child, North West.

"I almost killed my daughter! I almost killed my daughter!" he shouted.

"Kim begged Kanye to stop his presidential thing, to stop talking about their kids at rallies," a source told the New York Post. "But he ignored her and instead he went ahead and hired more people … and tried to register in more states."

While many attribute the marriage breakdown to West's rally disasters and mental health struggles, it seems there may be even more to the disharmony.

A source close to West claims that there are many contributing factors to the split. "This isn't about one thing. There are things that have accumulated over time and created distance between them."

West is said to have responded to Kardashian's divorce filing last week, agreeing to the terms of custody of their four children, but a source claims that one of West's stipulations is that Kardashian not be there when he visits his children.

Only time will tell how all this ends for the Kardashian-Wests, with reports of great animosity between the two, and sources claiming they are no longer on speaking terms.