Kanye West and Bianca Censori out walking on May 13 this year in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Bauer-Griffin/ GC Images

It has been confirmed that Kanye West and Bianca Censori are, in fact, legally married after all.

The pair tied the knot using a “confidential marriage licence” on December 20 last year, just less than a month after the rapper finalised his divorce from reality star Kim Kardashian, reports Daily Mail.

According to the license obtained by the publisher, West and his Yeezy architect wife wed in Palo Alto, California.

The marriage licence is allegedly registered to Censori under her full name while West scribbled down Ye, which he legally changed his name to back in October 2021.

“Ye has been a megastar for two decades and counting, and his first marriage was to someone who lives almost full-time in front of a camera,” a source told the publisher of the pair’s decision to use a confidential licence.

“Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that’s just for them.”

Bianca Censori has married Kanye West. Photo / via Facebook

Given their private relationship, the couple have kept all of the details regarding their surprise wedding extremely “hush-hush” and under wraps.

“They are besotted with each other,” the insider added.

It is not known when Censori, 28, and West, 46, began seeing each other, however she joined the Yeezy brand in November 2020, and nearly two years later the rapper released a song called Censori Overload, referencing his now-wife.

In January, the pair surprised fans when they reportedly got married in Beverly Hills. However, it was highlighted by publications at the time that the wedding wasn’t legally binding as they had not filed for a licence.

Since what was at first thought to be a sham marriage, West and Censori have appeared in love and inseparable.

The model, who was born in Australia, also has formed a close relationship with West’s children.

Kim Kardashian shares four kids with Kanye West. Photo / Instagram

However, rumours have run rife over the last few months that West is trying to change his second wife into a “radicalised” version of Kim Kardashian.

Recently, Censori and the Heartless rapper have been living in Europe, where she has worn ensembles that have caused quite a stir in the media for being risqué, questionable and completely sheer.

While insiders have alleged to the Daily Mail that her outfit choices are examples of West’s controlling nature, fashion designers who have worked with the musician have stressed to Page Six that the pair are very collaborative when it comes to her clothes, especially when she wears tights-only ensembles.

“[Bianca] has a lot of say in what she wants to wear. Everything Bianca is wearing is really from her and Ye’s brain,” said Mowalola Ogunlesi, who is the London-based designer Ye hired to manage his Yeezy Gap line.

“They want to show people that you can do this yourself. It’s stuff that’s attainable — tights.”