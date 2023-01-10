The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. Photo / @kaleycuoco

Kaley Cuoco has thrown a wildly lavish baby shower to celebrate the impending arrival of her first child.

The Big Bang Theory actress, 37, and her boyfriend, Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey, 40, hosted a wedding-worthy shindig at Cuoco’s $17 million California ranch at the weekend, with Brad Pitt among the A-list guests.

The star couple, who announced they were expecting a baby girl in October after six months of dating, put on a 400-drone light show for partygoers, lighting up the sky with various pictures including a message that read, ‘Baby Girl Pelphrey 2023′.

Cuoco shared a series of images from inside the bash, which was held under a glass marquee saturated with fairy lights, where there was a ceiling-high pink cake, a stage with gold balloons that read ‘Baby Pelphrey’ and a dance floor.

In other photos, Cuoco and Pelphrey could be seen laughing while someone was seemingly making a speech, and in another sweet snap, the pair shared a kiss onstage.

“Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment,” Cuoco captioned the images.

“Thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives.”

Cuoco and Pelphrey went public with their relationship in May last year.

Speaking to People magazine, Cuoco revealed she met Pelphrey at Ozark’s fourth and final season premiere.

“It was like the angels started singing. I was like, ‘Hallelujah!’ It was very magical … It was perfect,” Cuoco said of their first meeting.

Their whirlwind relationship followed the breakdown of Cuoco’s three-year marriage to Karl Cook, who announced their split in September 2021.

A drone light show announced "It's a girl" at Kaley Cuoco's lavish baby shower. Photo / @kaleycuoco

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realised that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” the statement read in part.

“We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”

The former couple wed in June 2018 in San Diego, California.

Cuoco, who became one of TV’s highest paid actresses when she negotiated $1 million an episode for Big Bang, was also previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.